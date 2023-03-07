✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: How Ready Are Nigerians For Gubernatorial Elections?

In 3 days, Nigeria will again decide on who their state governor would be, as gubernatorial elections would be held on March 11th.

2023 general elections

Download here

 

 

 

In 3 days, Nigeria will again decide on who their state governor would be, as gubernatorial elections would be held on March 11th.

 

With the various shockers and outcome of the presidential elections, what are Nigerians expecting?

In this episode of our daily podcast, Nigeria Daily, we took a trip across some states in Nigeria, to find out how pumped Nigerians are for the Gubernatorial elections.

