✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Podcast | Top Story
SPONSOR AD

NIGERIA DAILY: How Private Sector Employers Can Manage the New Minimum Wage

Download Here:   After months of negotiations between the federal government and labor unions on the appropriate minimum wage for workers in the country, a…

minimum wage
    By Ummu-salmah Ibrahim, Daniel Oluwole And Suleiman Hassan

More Podcasts

Download Here:

 

After months of negotiations between the federal government and labor unions on the appropriate minimum wage for workers in the country, a consensus was finally reached to set it at seventy thousand naira, which the President has already signed the bill into law.

However, the question now is whether all employers, especially private companies and small businesses, can afford to pay seventy thousand naira as the minimum wage.

THE BEARING: The Realities Corp Members Wish They Knew About Abuja

NIGERIA DAILY: What You Need To Know About Hepatitis Disease

What can seventy thousand naira really do in today’s economy, where inflation and rising prices are a constant challenge?

Join us on Nigeria Daily for more insights.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

Do you need your monthly pay in US Dollars? Acquire premium domains for as low as $1500 and have it resold for as much as $17,000 (₦27 million).


Click here to see how Nigerians are making it.
More Stories