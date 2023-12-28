NIGERIA DAILY: How Nigerians Outlived The Cost of Living in 2023

Download Here 2023 has been a roller coaster. From economic policies, to cost of living, at this point, it is safe to…

2023 has been a roller coaster. From economic policies, to cost of living, at this point, it is safe to say the cost of living made several attempts to kill the living, but Nigerians survived.

NIGERIA DAILY: How Nigeria Survived Insecurity In 2023

THE BEARING: Sports Betting, An Epidemic Among Nigerian youths

What are those major economic events that happened in 2023?

Join us on this episode of our daily podcast, as we look at the highlight of Nigeria’s economy in 2023 and ways 2024 can be better.