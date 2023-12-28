✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: How Nigerians Outlived The Cost of Living in 2023

Download Here       2023 has been a roller coaster. From economic policies, to cost of living, at this point, it is safe to…

2023 has been a roller coaster. From economic policies, to cost of living, at this point, it is safe to say the cost of living made several attempts to kill the living, but Nigerians survived.

What are those major economic events that happened in 2023?

Join us on this episode of our daily podcast, as we look at the highlight of Nigeria’s economy in 2023 and ways 2024 can be better.

