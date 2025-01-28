✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: How Nigerians Can Turn Agriculture Into A Lifeline

an irrigated rice farm
FILE PHOTO: An irrigated rice farm
    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole

In a country battling economic hardship and rising food prices, agriculture offers a solution for Nigerians to feed themselves and generate income. 

Small-scale farmers are turning surplus produce into a source of livelihood, proving that farming can be both a means to survive and a business.

Join us on this episode of Nigeria Daily, we look into how Nigerians can move from subsistence to commercial and mechanized farming and access the funding needed to grow their agricultural ventures.

