NIGERIA DAILY: How Nigerians Can Turn Agriculture Into A Lifeline

Download Here

In a country battling economic hardship and rising food prices, agriculture offers a solution for Nigerians to feed themselves and generate income.

Small-scale farmers are turning surplus produce into a source of livelihood, proving that farming can be both a means to survive and a business.

SPONSOR AD

NIGERIA DAILY: Simple Tips To Make Your Business Thrive Online

THE BEARING: Why Nigerian Youths Do Not See Teaching As A Profession

Join us on this episode of Nigeria Daily, we look into how Nigerians can move from subsistence to commercial and mechanized farming and access the funding needed to grow their agricultural ventures.