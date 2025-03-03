✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
Podcast | Top Story

NIGERIA DAILY: How Nigerians Can Observe Fasting Amid Economic Hardship

Fasting,Ramadan,Iftar,Inflation,Cost of living,Nigerians,Muslim
    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole

More Podcasts

Download Here:

Ramadan is a time of devotion and sacrifice, but for many Nigerians, rising inflation and the high cost of living make it challenging to afford sahur and iftar. 

Despite these hardships, many are finding ways to observe Ramadan by cutting expenses and seeking affordable meal options.
NIGERIA DAILY: The Health Benefits of Fasting During Ramadan You Should Know

SPONSOR AD

THE BEARING: Why Women Are Mostly The Target Of Ritualists In Nigeria

In today’s episode of Nigeria Daily, we explore how Muslims can navigate Ramadan without feeling overwhelmed by financial burdens.

Sponsored

Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Sponsored

Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"


Click here to learn how it works.

Join Daily Trust WhatsApp Community For Quick Access To News and Happenings Around You.

More Stories