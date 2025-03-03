NIGERIA DAILY: How Nigerians Can Observe Fasting Amid Economic Hardship

Download Here:

Ramadan is a time of devotion and sacrifice, but for many Nigerians, rising inflation and the high cost of living make it challenging to afford sahur and iftar.

Despite these hardships, many are finding ways to observe Ramadan by cutting expenses and seeking affordable meal options.

In today’s episode of Nigeria Daily, we explore how Muslims can navigate Ramadan without feeling overwhelmed by financial burdens.