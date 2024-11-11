NIGERIA DAILY: How Nigerian Startups Can Thrive Amidst Rising Costs

Download Here:

The current economic climate in Nigeria is posing serious challenges to businesses across the country.

Inflation, currency devaluation, and an uncertain economic outlook have left many startups struggling to survive.

Reports show that numerous businesses have already collapsed, while others are desperately trying to weather the storm.

What strategies can these businesses employ to stay afloat? How can they avoid being swept away by the tides of economic hardship?

Join us on this episode of Nigeria Daily as we provide solutions to this problem.