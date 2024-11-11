✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: How Nigerian Startups Can Thrive Amidst Rising Costs

traders and customers at agege main market in lagos state, yesterday
    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole

The current economic climate in Nigeria is posing serious challenges to businesses across the country. 

Inflation, currency devaluation, and an uncertain economic outlook have left many startups struggling to survive.

Reports show that numerous businesses have already collapsed, while others are desperately trying to weather the storm.

What strategies can these businesses employ to stay afloat? How can they avoid being swept away by the tides of economic hardship?

Join us on this episode of Nigeria Daily as we provide solutions to this problem.

