NIGERIA DAILY: How ‘Lakurawa’ Prevent Us From Praying In The Mosque – Sokoto Residents

    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole

The deadline imposed by a new group that calls itself Mujahidin on residents of some areas of Sokoto State to harvest their crops ends today, Friday.

The new group, also known as ‘Lakurawa’, wields influence over five local government areas.
The Local govt areas affected are Tangaza, Gada, Illela, Silame, and Binji.

Who are the ‘Lakurawa’, what do they stand for, and where are they from?

Join us on this episode of Nigeria Daily to find out.

