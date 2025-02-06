NIGERIA DAILY: “How FGM Turned My Life Upside Down”

More Podcasts
Fatima was only seven years old when she was made to participate in a ritual that later shattered her life.
As the world marks the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) today, she speaks about the experience that has left lasting scars on her and many other women and girls like her.
Join us in this episode of Nigeria Daily to hear how her once joyful childhood was forever changed by the traumatic experience.
