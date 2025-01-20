✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: How “Failure To Learn” Cost Scores Of Lives And Millions Of Naira Again

Tanker Drivers PTD,Tanker explosion,86 victims died,Dikko explosion,Tragedy
FILE PHOTO: Tanker explosion
    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole

At least 86 lives lost,  over 55 people severely injured, and property worth an estimated ₦200 million destroyed.

These are the estimated costs of the tragedy that struck near Suleja, Niger State, after a tanker explosion.

Today on Nigeria Daily, we explore the costs – human and material – of negligence and Failure to learn lessons.

