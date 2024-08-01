NIGERIA DAILY: How Effective Is FG’s 50% Rice Subsidization In Curbing Hunger?

Download Here: Hunger remains a persistent problem in Nigeria, affecting millions of families. With the rising cost of living and economic challenges, food security has…

Hunger remains a persistent problem in Nigeria, affecting millions of families. With the rising cost of living and economic challenges, food security has become a top priority.



In a bid to alleviate this crisis, the Federal Government has introduced a 50% subsidy on rice. This initiative aims to make rice, a staple in many Nigerian households, more affordable.

Can this curb the hunger crisis? What does it mean to Nigerians?

Join us in this episode of Nigeria Daily to find out.