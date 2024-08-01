NIGERIA DAILY: How Effective Is FG’s 50% Rice Subsidization In Curbing Hunger?

✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Trucks loaded with rice to commence distribution of palliative food support to the various local government areas of Kano state sponsored by Aisha Buhari’s (Future Assured Foundation) in Kano yesterday. Photo: Sani Maikatanga
    By Daniel Oluwole And Ummu-salmah Ibrahim

Hunger remains a persistent problem in Nigeria, affecting millions of families. With the rising cost of living and economic challenges, food security has become a top priority.

In a bid to alleviate this crisis, the Federal Government has introduced a 50% subsidy on rice. This initiative aims to make rice, a staple in many Nigerian households, more affordable.

Can this curb the hunger crisis? What does it mean to Nigerians?

Join us in this episode of Nigeria Daily to find out.

