NIGERIA DAILY: Harassment By Loan Apps Continues Amidst FCCPC Threats To Block Violators

Download Here Despite the fact that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, had pledged to take action on how some loan apps defame…

Download Here

Despite the fact that the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, FCCPC, had pledged to take action on how some loan apps defame customers’ characters, the issue still persist.

THE BEARING: How Social Media Money Is Forcing The Youth Out Of School

NIGERIA DAILY: Why Some Civil Servants May Not Receive Their Salaries

Has the commission failed to begin the execution of its plan of going after those who are found wanting?

Join us on today’s episode of the podcast to find out.