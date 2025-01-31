NIGERIA DAILY: Does The Future  Of PDP Hang In The Balance?

Download Here:

The PDP faces renewed internal turmoil, with leadership disputes escalating since the 2023 elections.

Although the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party has stepped in to mediate, concerns persist that the crises may worsen.

SPONSOR AD

NIGERIA DAILY: Will Sharia Courts Find A Place In Nigeria’s Southwest?

THE BEARING: Why Nigerian Youths Do Not See Teaching As A Profession

This episode of Nigeria Daily looks into the party’s future and its chances of surviving until the 2027 elections.