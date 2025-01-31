✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
OPAY: Scholarship
NIGERIA DAILY: Does The Future  Of PDP Hang In The Balance?

    By Daniel Ariyo Oluwole

The PDP faces renewed internal turmoil, with leadership disputes escalating since the 2023 elections. 

Although the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the party has stepped in to mediate, concerns persist that the crises may worsen.

This episode of Nigeria Daily looks into the party’s future and its chances of surviving until the 2027 elections.

