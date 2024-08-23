✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: Can Nigerians Ever Defeat Corruption?

    By Daniel Oluwole

Download Here:
Corruption—it’s a word that comes up in almost every conversation about Nigeria’s challenges. From politics to private offices and even within places of worship, the stain of corruption is widespread.

But what does corruption truly mean to the average Nigerian? And more importantly, is there any hope of eradicating it from our society?

Join us on this episode of the Nigeria Daily as we explore what corruption means to the average Nigerian, how it manifests in different sectors, and what religious leaders and anti-corruption activists believe can be done to combat this menace.

