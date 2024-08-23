NIGERIA DAILY: Can Nigerians Ever Defeat Corruption?

Download Here: Corruption—it’s a word that comes up in almost every conversation about Nigeria’s challenges. From politics to private offices and even within places of…

Corruption—it’s a word that comes up in almost every conversation about Nigeria’s challenges. From politics to private offices and even within places of worship, the stain of corruption is widespread.

But what does corruption truly mean to the average Nigerian? And more importantly, is there any hope of eradicating it from our society?

Join us on this episode of the Nigeria Daily as we explore what corruption means to the average Nigerian, how it manifests in different sectors, and what religious leaders and anti-corruption activists believe can be done to combat this menace.