NIGERIA DAILY: Are Nigerians Satisfied With Tinubu’s Speech?

Download Here: Over the last few days, Nigeria has witnessed a surge in protests. Citizens are voicing their frustrations over economic challenges, rising costs of…

Download Here:

Over the last few days, Nigeria has witnessed a surge in protests. Citizens are voicing their frustrations over economic challenges, rising costs of living, and the government’s unmet promises.

THE BEARING: How Rising Costs Shape Student Meal Choices

The President’s address yesterday was highly anticipated, with hopes that he would offer concrete solutions and a path forward.

NIGERIA DAILY: Real Reason The Nationwide Protests Changed Dimension

But did he hit the mark? Do Nigerians hear what they expected to hear from him?

Join us on this Episode of Nigeria Daily to find out.