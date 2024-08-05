✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
NIGERIA DAILY: Are Nigerians Satisfied With Tinubu’s Speech?

Download Here: Over the last few days, Nigeria has witnessed a surge in protests. Citizens are voicing their frustrations over economic challenges, rising costs of…

tinubu 3
    By Daniel Oluwole

Download Here:

Over the last few days, Nigeria has witnessed a surge in protests. Citizens are voicing their frustrations over economic challenges, rising costs of living, and the government’s unmet promises.

The President’s address yesterday was highly anticipated, with hopes that he would offer concrete solutions and a path forward.

But did he hit the mark? Do Nigerians hear what they expected to hear from him?

Join us on this Episode of Nigeria Daily to find out.

