Nigeria crypto transactions hit $56.7bn

Nigeria’s volume of cryptocurrency transactions grew 9% year-over-year to $56.7 billion between July 2022 and June 2023, New York-based blockchain research firm Chainalysis said in a report.

The report indicated that cryptocurrency usage is growing in Nigeria.

In Uganda, crypto use is smaller but growing fast, rising 245% to $1.6 billion in the same period, while its use in Kenya fell more than a half to $8.4 billion, the report was quoted by Reuters.

Chainalysis noted that interest in bitcoin and stablecoins – crypto tokens whose monetary value is pegged to a stable asset to protect from wild volatility – increased when the naira’s value plunged, particularly during the most extreme drops in June and July of 2023.

“People are constantly looking for opportunities to hedge against the devaluation of the naira and the persistent economic decline since COVID,” Moyo Sodipo, co-founder of Nigeria-based cryptocurrency exchange Busha, said in a statement shared with the report.

