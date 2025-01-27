Nigeria-China trade volume exceeded $20bn in 2024 — Chinese envoy

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Yu Dunhai, has disclosed that the trade volume between Nigeria and China in 2024 exceeded $20 billion.

The diplomat disclosed this at the 2025 Chinese Lunar New Year celebration at the Chinese Cultural Centre, in Abuja at the weekend.

According to Dunhai, China is eager to work with Nigeria to increase trade volume further, adding that his country had seen significant potential in the country.

The ambassador said one of the key pillars of the Nigeria-China relationship is the very close people-to-people and cultural exchange, and the Chinese New Year celebration served as a significant catalyst in promoting the exchange.

“Nigeria is a major African country that has world influence, and being a partner country of BRICS, China looks forward to working with it to implement the 10 Action Partnerships that will benefit citizens of the two countries.

“The year of the Snake represents hard work, intelligence, happiness, so we hope that the Year of the Snake will bring peace and prosperity for Chinese and Nigerian people.

Speaking on the occasion, the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, Mr Oraeluno Raphael Obi, said the relationship between Nigeria and China is “steeped in history,” marked by mutual respect and shared aspirations.