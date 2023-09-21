Nigeria can create jobs from 2.5million mt annual plastic waste – NESG

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has said Nigeria’s annual 2.5 million metric tonnes of plastic waste is capable of generating wealth and jobs if…

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has said Nigeria’s annual 2.5 million metric tonnes of plastic waste is capable of generating wealth and jobs if adequately and sustainably managed.

Chair of the Technical Sub-Committee of the 29th Nigerian Economic Summit (#NES29), Mrs Ozofu Ogiemudia, stated this in an address at the pre 29th Nigerian Economic Summit (Nes29) webinar with the theme ‘Waste-to-Wealth: The Plastics Value Chain’.

Ogiemudia also pointed out the benefits of Plastics, “Which could generate various by-products safe and efficient for consumers including wrapping of food, disposable bottles, microbeads in body washes and a variety of other packaging or in products, because it is versatile, cheap, and convenient,”

According to her, “Nigeria is one of the largest consumers of plastics in Africa, stating that the country imported an estimated 20 million tonnes of primary plastics and plastic products between 1996 and 2017, and this is projected to reach 40 million tonnes by 2030 while Nigeria generates some 2.5 million tonnes of plastic waste annually, some of which end up in the sea.”

Similarly, the Minister of Minister of State, Environment, Dr Iziaq Kunle Salako, represented by Director General, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, NESREA, Prof Aliyu Jauro, said the major solution to plastic waste is recycling.

He added that the gaps in plastic waste control, such as lack of identifiable information and cost involved in setting up collection points are hindering Nigeria from fully harnessing the potentials of the plastics value chain.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...