Nigeria can become a world leader in clean and climate resilient industries

By Simon Stiell

Bold climate plans can drive Nigeria’s economic take-off, improving living standards, and delivering massive benefits for people, businesses, and the economy.

The Nigerian government has set ambitious, transformational targets—to lift 100 million people out of poverty and achieve a 7% economic growth rate.

Climate action – from installing solar panels, to diversifying crops – is key to reaching these goals, bringing electricity to over 85 million Nigerians without access, and ensuring economic stability and rising living standards.

Last year, the global clean energy boom surpassed $2 trillion, according to the International Energy Agency. Nigeria has a prime opportunity to seize a major portion of this growing market. Doing so will drive investment, create countless new jobs, and build resilience against the climate crisis, protecting Nigeria’s people and economy.

The key to unlocking these benefits for Nigeria’s people is a strong new national climate plan. All countries have to put together new plans this year under the Paris Agreement. Major developing economies such as Brazil have already delivered theirs, because they know that strong plans will deliver huge human and economic benefits.

One thing was very clear to me, during my meetings last week with parliamentarians, senior government officials, civil society, and businesses in Lagos and Abuja: Nigeria is committed to climate action. And it has every reason to be.

This country has huge advantages in this increasingly competitive global race: abundant solar and wind resources, critical minerals like lithium, vast mangrove forests that protect against floods, and, most importantly, its inspiring and dynamic people.

Now is the time for deployment of solar energy instead of expensive diesel, and investing in green buildings, clean infrastructure, and creating a domestic manufacturing base.

Climate change is already hitting Nigeria hard—from floods in the south to droughts and desertification in the north, climate impacts are slashing up to 5% off GDP. Coming from a small island, Carriacou, I know this firsthand. Last year, my home was battered by Hurricane Beryl, causing devastating destruction. I’ve seen lives and livelihoods ripped away.

But now is no time for despair. There are steps Nigeria can take today to make a difference. It can prioritize climate resilience by strengthening infrastructure to withstand extreme weather, planting drought-resistant crops, and protecting natural defenses like mangroves and forests. A National Adaptation Plan can provide the framework to drive these efforts forward, and boost progress right across the Sustainable Development Goals.

None of this is possible without finance. Significant investment is needed—fast. As COP30 President, Brazil is laser-focused on increasing global climate finance for developing nations, despite political headwinds. We will work with Brazil to deliver on finance commitments made in at the COP29 climate conference last year, including on how to increase global climate finance to $1.3 trillion a year.

But this isn’t just about finance from governments. Private sector investment is ready for takeoff in Nigeria and many other developing economies. From big business in Lagos, to the micro, small and medium enterprises throughout the country – which makeup 90% of Nigeria’s vibrant, innovative economy.

Nigeria can become a world leader in clean and climate resilient industries, if barriers to action are addressed. Every business and investor I spoke to said they needed lower costs of capital and more accessible and predictable financial flows. We also need to address risk perception – too often costs of capital reflect outdated ideas of the challenges of investing in Nigeria, and other developing countries.

A strong climate plan will only deliver its full potential if it works for everyone. Nigeria’s incredible diversity—its regions, industries, and communities—must all share in the massive benefits climate action can bring. That means ensuring clean energy reaches every home and business, that farmers from the north to the south gain from climate-smart agriculture, and that investments create opportunities for people across the country.

That’s why I’m encouraged by Nigeria’s inclusive approach—ensuring every voice is heard and every sector understands their role. Because this is about real benefits Nigerians can see and feel in their daily lives: more jobs, less pollution and better health, and stronger businesses.

By bringing everyone on board, Nigeria can seize this moment to drive economic growth and improve lives, with thriving communities future powered by clean, affordable energy, accessible to all.

Stiell is the Executive Secretary of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC)