Nigeria-born journalist gets shortlisted for UK-based awards

A Nigerian-born journalist, Mr Richard Edoki, has been shortlisted in the Best Newcomer Category of the 2025 National Hospital Radio Awards in the United Kingdom.

Edoki, also known as Richybongo, made this known in a statement he issued on Saturday.

He said that the awards were organised annually by the Hospital Broadcasting Association (HBA), a United Kingdom-based broadcast station.

He said the awards honoured exceptional contributions to hospital broadcasting across the United Kingdom.

According to him, he hosts “African Vibe with Richybongo” on the Community Hospital Broadcasting Network (CHBN) in Cornwall, England.

“The show, aired every Sunday evening, celebrates the rich cultural and worldview diversity of African people while fostering inclusivity with Cornish audiences.

“Through music, food, dress sense and language, Richybongo creates a platform that bridges cultures and builds a shared sense of community, “ he said.

He said that “African Vibe with Richybongo” on CHBN Radio had brought the vibrant cultures of Africa to Cornish airwaves, fostering shared learning and a sense of belonging for all listeners.

“By exploring African traditions, we have introduced the richness of our heritage to Cornish audiences, while creating a ‘home away from home’ for Africans in Cornwall.

“It is fulfilling to see how the show has become a bridge between cultures, helping everyone to appreciate the diversity that makes our world so special.

“The National Hospital Radio Awards ceremony will take place on April 5, 2025,” he added. (NAN)