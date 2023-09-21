Nigeria, Benin Republic to operate single port system to boost regional trade

Barring last-minute changes in plans, the Nigeria Customs Service and its Benenise counterparts will soon extend its operations beyond their border in a bilateral agreement…

Barring last-minute changes in plans, the Nigeria Customs Service and its Benenise counterparts will soon extend its operations beyond their border in a bilateral agreement recently reached by the governments of both countries.

The move is to remove all barriers impeding trade and to promote the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

Customs Area Controller, Seme Command, Timi Bomodi, dropped the hint after he took over the leadership of the command from Dera Nnadi.

Bomodi disclosed that when this was done, the customs administrations of both countries would generate revenues in trillions of dollars.

He said, “If what was proposed would come into fruition, it means that the functions of Nigeria Customs Service is going to extend beyond the borders and it is going right into the corridor of Benin Republic, vis-a-vis the operations of Benin customs would also extend beyond its borders right into our ports.

“It is going to be a symbiotic relationship and we cannot expect anything less than what we give, we expect excellence on both sides of the divide and hopefully, it would be transformative.

“Once you enhance trade, your capacity to generate more revenue is also enhanced, once people can move freely, goods can move freely, if services can move freely in this corridor, we are talking about the African Continental Free Trade Agreement and what this entails is generating revenue in trillions of dollars, it is totally transformative for Africa and we need to trade more along this corridor.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...