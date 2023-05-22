Nigeria Air: Reps c’tte cautions minister over mass resignation in NCAA

The chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, Sunday cautioned the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, against actions capable of…

The chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Nnolim Nnaji, Sunday cautioned the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, against actions capable of undermining the regulatory roles of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority.

The caution is coming against the backdrop of an alleged move to bypass waive some regulatory requirements to get the National carrier, Nigeria Air, flying before May 29.

The NCAA is said to be under pressure to issue the Air Operator’s Certificate to the airline to commence operations immediately which many personnel of the authority are not comfortable with and are said to be threatening mass resignations.

The minister had insisted the national carrier would commence operations before May 29 despite the pending suit filed against the airline by the Airline Operators of Nigeria with the court injunction stopping the carrier yet to be lifted.

The House of Representatives Committee, however, expressed concern about the brewing threats of mass resignations among the critical personnel of the authority.

It said this could lead to severe consequences in the oversight capabilities of the regulatory agency.

Nnaji, in a statement yesterday, said: “I understand that some senior personnel of the authority are threatening to turn in their resignation letters over claims of pressures on NCAA from the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika to grant wivers to the proposed Nigeria Air.

“It is a well acknowledged fact that the Minister has a passionate desire to deliver a national carrier to Nigerians but if the project could not materialise under him it shouldn’t be a do or die affair.

“Government is a continuum. Whatever he could not accomplish, the next government or next minister after him will take over. I believe that any good projects he could not finish his predecessor will not abandon them so long as they will add value to the industry” He stressed.

He also urged Sirika to exercise restraint and allow the promoters of the Nigeria Air to undergo the whole processes and procedures for approvals of Air Transport Licence and Air Operator’s Certificate.

He said the whole idea of Nigeria Air did not have the backing of the parliament because all the contentious issues raised by the legislature regarding the project remained unresolved.

He further observed that there was panic in the industry at the moment over sack gale and urged the minister to douse the tension by coming out clean on what he planned to do.

The Special Adviser on Public Affairs to the Minister, James Odaudu, had told our correspondent that Sirika would not do anything contrary to the law and due process.