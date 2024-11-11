Nigeria advocates robust data protection

The federal government has stressed the importance of robust personal data protection to prevent cybercrimes and foster trust.

Dr Jumoke Oduwole, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Oduwole represented Nigeria at the 15th African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Council of Ministers meeting in Addis Ababa.

According to her, Nigeria fully supports the recommendations set forth by the Committee of Senior Trade Officials.

“This endorsement underscores Nigeria’s dedication to enhancing digital infrastructure across all State Parties, while considering the need for strong provisions on protecting personal data.

“This will build trust and prevent fraud and cyber-crimes.”

She acknowledged Nigeria’s significant strides with the Protocol on Digital Trade, offering pragmatic rules to drive digital transformation across the continent.

“This protocol aims to bolster the growth and utilisation of African digital platforms and computing facilities by African-owned small and medium enterprises within State Parties,”the minister said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oduwole joined other delegations in commending the diligent efforts of the Secretariat, Committee on Digital Trade, and Senior Trade Officials.

“I join other delegations in appreciating the enormous work by the Secretariat, Committee on Digital Trade, and Senior Trade Officials, which has enabled us to deliver the Annexes within the approved timeframe.

“This will ensure the seamless operationalisation of the new protocol, serving as a catalyst for economic development by increasing trade, creating jobs, reducing poverty, and optimising the industrial structure of the continent.” (NAN)