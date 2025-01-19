Nigeria accepts invitation to join BRICS as partner country

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Saturday that Nigeria has accepted the invitation to join BRICS as a partner country.

The ministry disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja by Kimiebi Ebienfa, Acting Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the statement, the partnership will help align Nigeria’s aspirations for inclusive growth and regional integration, in line with the best practices of strategic autonomy.

The statement reads, “The Federal Government of Nigeria has accepted the invitation to join BRICS as a partner country.”

It further emphasised that this formal acceptance highlighted Nigeria’s commitment to fostering international collaboration, leveraging economic opportunities, and advancing strategic partnerships that aligned with the nation’s development objectives.

“BRICS, as a collective of major emerging economies, presents a unique platform for Nigeria to enhance trade, investment, and socio-economic cooperation with member countries,” the statement added.

“Nigeria aims to use this partnership to advance shared goals in areas such as trade and investment, energy security, infrastructure development, technology, and climate change.”

The statement also stressed that the partnership aligned with Nigeria’s national aspirations for inclusive growth, regional integration, and active participation in shaping a fair and equitable global economic order, consistent with the country’s ethos of strategic autonomy.

The ministry expressed hope to engage constructively with BRICS members to drive innovation and foster people-to-people exchanges, in alignment with national interests and strategic priorities.(NAN)