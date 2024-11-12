Niger to host harvest plus food fair december

The Niger State government in collaboration with Harvest plus and Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition has concluded plans to host the 10th edition of the nutritious food fair 2024,from Wednesday, December,10th to Thursday, December,11th 2024, beginning from 9am daily,at Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Center, Minna.

Commissioner for Agriculture, Musa Salihu Bawa Bosso disclosed this while interacting with newsmen in his office in Minna.

Musa Bawa Bosso highlighted that the milestone the 10th edition of the food fair promised to bring together a diverse group of participants from policy makers to researchers, farmers and food processors, adding that the fair would offers a valuable opportunity to showcase innovations, exchange knowledge and address the latest developments in nutritious foods.

The Commissioner had hinted that Nutritious Food Fair is closely designed with the Niger State government’s mission to foster a vibrant, sustainable agricultural sector, assuring that the state government is committed to providing the supportive environment needed to attract investment in nutritious foods in order to enable residents have access to the essentials for a healthy life.

According to Bosso”.Over (100) exhibitors, government officials, private sector leaders,and more than (500) attendees are expected to participate, pointing out that the highlights of the fair will include,panel discussions, business networking opportunities, a school quiz(Nutriquize), a cooking competition(Nutrikitchen),job clinics,the smart mother Initiative, entertainment,as well as hands on training.

Bosso further stated that during fair,the wife of the state governor, Hajiya Fatima Mohammed Umaru Bago will be decorated as the “Smart mother of the state”. Saying the first lady will advocate for accessible nutrition education for women across the state, empower them to make informed choice that support family health.

The HarvestPlus Nigeria Nutritious Food Fair is an annual event focused on promoting nutrient-rich foods, biofortification, and improving food systems for better health and climate resilience in Nigeria.

The air main goal is to address malnutrition through biofortified crops, such as vitamin A maize and iron millet developed to provide essential nutrients.

Earlier, the Country Manager,

Harvestplus Nigeria, Yusuf Dollah, lauded governor Muhammad Umaru Bago’s giant strides in his vision to take Agriculture to the next level for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Dollah said the Nutritious Food Fair, aimed to address nutrition challenges by bringing together critical stakeholders within the food and agricultural value chains to engage and advocate for improve nutrition sector investment across all levels.

He said the event would add value to Niger state economy and support small businesses, strengthening the value chain.

“Women will receive special attention, with a focus on improving healthy diets.

“A job creation clinic will also be set up, targeting young unemployed individuals to take advantage of suitable job opportunities and become self-reliant,” he said.

Also speaking,the Nutrition and Food Systems Manager,Olatundun Kalejaiye, explained that the fair is a strategic way of reaching out to every one on the value chain of Agriculture, adding that the forum will add value to the crops that’s produce from the farms as well as to grow the SME’S.

Olatundun noted that the fair will as well bring many investors together to interact and pick up other business ideas which will add value to the economy of the state and also the women who already had small business will be able to take up new bunisess.