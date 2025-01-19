Niger Tanker Explosion: Death Toll Hits 86

The death toll from the tanker explosion which rocked Dikko in Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State has hit 86.

At least 55 persons who sustained injuries in the accident are lying critical ill at the Suleja General Hospital and Sabon Wuse General Hospital and Primary Healthcare Centre, Dikko.

Giving an update on the development, Director-General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Abdullah Baba Arah, said 80 of the deceased victims were given mass burial at the premise of Primary Healthcare Centre, Dikko while 5 corpses were taken away for burial by the relatives of the victims.

He added that one of the deceased victims died at the Primary Healthcare Centre, Dikko after the mass burial was conducted.

“A total number of 86 persons have been confirmed dead, with their corpses recovered and buried.

“80 of them are in mass grave at Dikko PHC premises, while 5 were carried away for burial in the towns by their relatives and 1 died in DikkoPHC.

“The mas burial was carried out by NSEMA in collaboration with Gurara LGA and very brave, kind-hearted volunteers between the hours of 5pm to 12am.

“The number of injured now stands at 55 with one dead in Dikko PHC”, he said.

The Federal Government has since ordered a probe into the incident.