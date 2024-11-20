Niger shuts school, bans cleric over anti-democracy teaching

The Niger State Government has shut down Markaz Ummina Habiba, an Islamiyya school, in Tafa LGA of the state for allegedly promoting anti-democracy and Western ideologies similar to those of Boko Haram sect.

The state also banned the cleric, Muhammad Sani Muhammad, from holding any religious congregation or preaching.

The cleric was invited to a meeting with the Peace and Conflict Management Committee of the State Bureau of Religious Affairs which was held on Monday, November 18, 2024.

SPONSOR AD

The Director General, Niger State Bureau of Religious Affairs, Malam Umar Farouk, said the cleric, who operated both adult and children Islamiyya schools, had indulged in preaching that would undermine the peace and security of the state and Nigeria.

He said, “Many clips were sent to us with regard to the ideologies the suspect had been promoting in his preaching. There is another Islamic scholar in Bida with similar ideology that can cause crisis among Muslims and a breach of security.

“The ideology the scholar promotes resembles those of the Boko Haram sect. And even when we met with him, he confirmed to us and failed to understand or agree with anybody. He doesn’t align with any Islamic scholar in Nigeria.

“He said casting vote is haram (forbidden), democracy is forbidden, working under Nigerian government is forbidden, which are similar to the ideology of Boko Haram.

“He has an Islamiyya school comprising of children and adult sections where he preaches. With that, we have stopped him from preaching and all his activities in all parts of Niger State have been suspended and the Islamiyya school has been closed down.

“We are going to write to the chairmen of Tafa, Gurara and Suleja LGAs of the decision and they should be vigilant because he is not the only one promoting such ideologies. We are also going to write to the Emir of Suleja informing him of the decision.

“We are going to write to the police and other security agencies to launch their own independent investigations. Whatever report they submit to the governor at the end of their investigation would determine whether the scholar would be allowed to reopen his school and continue with his preaching,” Malam Farouk said.

Reacting to the decision, the scholar, Muhammad Ibn Muhammad, said he held onto his opinion on democracy and voting and called for an official debate with those who fault his ideology.

“What we want is that, they should bring scholars who can prove to us that our ideologies are not right. What we said is that the democracy being practised in this country is contrary to the teachings of Islamic religion.

“Our group is Alu-Sunnah wal-Jama’ah; it is a sect of the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“I have a master’s degree from Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, but I have never preached that Western education is forbidden. What I said is that voting in an election is forbidden because it is like taking what belongs to Allah alone and giving it to His creature. You are associating partner with Allah.

“So, when you practice democracy, you are associating partner with Allah and it is haram (forbidden). Only Allah gives power because only He created beings. But we are saying we can take what only Allah can do and give to His creatures, that citizens should rule among themselves.

“What I disagree with is the closure of the Islamiyya school. I am just a teacher there. If I go back to school, I will write to them and they will never see me again until after the committee has finished with its investigation. We would also stop our preaching in compliance with the order,” he said.