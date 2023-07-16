Niger Rep Prime Minister, Tambuwal, Bagudu in Katsina as Dahiru Mangal’s wife is laid to rest

Hajiya Aisha Mangal, wife of Katsina-born business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal, has been buried in Katsina State. Late Mrs Mangal died at a hospital…

Hajiya Aisha Mangal, wife of Katsina-born business mogul, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal, has been buried in Katsina State.

Late Mrs Mangal died at a hospital in Abuja on Saturday. She was aged 57.

Hundreds of mourners from within and outside the country attended her funeral prayer which took place at the Mangal’s family house, Kofar Guga area of Katsina metropolis.

Dignitaries who attended the burial rites of late Hajiya Aisha Mangal include the Prime Minister of the Republic of Niger, Ouhoumoudou Mahamadou.

Others are former Sokoto state governors, Attahiru Bafarawa and Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal as well as their Kebbi and Zamfara counterparts, Abubakar Bagudu and Ahmed Sani Yariman Bakura respectively.

Also in attendance were the immediate past governor of Jigawa state, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, and the current Katsina and Jigawa state deputy governors, Farouq Umar Jobe and Engr. Aminu Usman respectively.

In his condolence message, the Jigawa state deputy governor, Engr Usman, described Hajiya Aisha’s demise as a colossal loss not only to her immediate family or the people of Katsina state, but to the nation in general.

He prayed to Almighty Allah to grant her Jannatul Firdaus and for her husband and the entire family, the fortitude to bear the loss.

Late Hajiya Aisha is survived by her husband, Alhaji Dahiru Barau Managal, and seven children.

Among her Children is Alhaji Lawal Mangal, a director at Afdin Construction and Max Air Ltd, as well Managing Director of Eldee Global ventures.

Others are Buhari Mangal, a student at DMU University England and daughters who are married.

