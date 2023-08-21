Niger: PRP cautions ECOWAS, Tinubu against military action

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against deploying military forces…

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against deploying military forces to wage war against the junta in Niger Republic, stressing that dialogue and diplomacy were key to resolving the crisis.

The military in Niger had seized power by force and locked up the Nigerien president, Mohamed Bazoum, who is still in detention.

But the PRP in a statement by its national chairman, Dr. Falulu Bello, in Abuja yesterday, said going to war to restore constitutional democracy in the neighbouring country is not in the interests of Nigeria, Niger, and ECOWAS.

He said the war would destabilise the entire Sahelian region and could lead to the spread of violence and instability to other countries in the West African sub-region.

The PRP helmsman said Nigeria and Niger enjoy cordial working relationships and are closely linked economically, culturally, and geographically, adding that it would be tragic if this relationship that has spanned centuries is strained or even broken by war.

Bello said, “The PRP notes that the recent skirmishes between Nigeria and the Niger Republic are avoidable and should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

“The PRP strongly urges President Tinubu, as the present ECOWAS chairman, to painstakingly pursue dialogue and diplomacy in resolving the imbroglio in the Republic of Niger and to exercise restraint and avoid taking any action that could lead to war.

“We urge President Tinubu to focus on addressing the challenges facing Nigerians, including insecurity, extreme poverty, and unemployment, among others.”

