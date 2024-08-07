Niger pensioners get benefits 21 years after retirement

The Niger State Government has disbursed N25 billion to pay retirees their terminal benefits across the state. Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago stated that some pensioners…

The Niger State Government has disbursed N25 billion to pay retirees their terminal benefits across the state.

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago stated that some pensioners had retired 21 years ago without receiving their benefits, leading to years of trauma and frustration before his administration intervened.

“We have just finished paying the retirees. Some retired 21 years ago without being paid pension benefits and gratuities. This substantial payment underscores the administration’s dedication to the welfare of the state’s retired civil servants.

“When you see the conditions of some of these retirees, you will nearly shed tears. I can’t imagine after spending 35 years in service, you retire and instead of resting, you have to start a fresh struggle to get your benefits. This is uncalled for,” Bago said.

He said in addition to settling these long-awaited arrears, the state government has also paid a N20,000 wage award to civil servants across the board for the second time in two months.

The governor emphasised that the move is a significant step toward alleviating the financial burden on retirees, some of whom had not received their pensions for over nine years, leading to a considerable backlog.

He assured that the current administration is committed to ensuring timely pension payments in the future to prevent similar situations.

Governor Bago warned that any attempt by pension administrators and managers to alter the serial numbers and files of beneficiaries would not be tolerated, stating that the payment process would continue in batches, starting with retirees from the local government areas.