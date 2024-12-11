Niger LG chair dies in auto crash

The Chairman, Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, Danlami Abdullahi Saku, has died in a car crash while two other occupants sustained injuries.

Saku reportedly died around Kwakuti village on Minna-Suleja road on Tuesday evening while travelling to Abuja for a function with two other occupants in his car.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Muazu Hamidu Jantabo, confirmed the incident in a statement.

“It is with deep sadness but total submission to the will of Allah that I, on behalf of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, send my heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and people of Katcha Local Government Area over the sudden and tragic loss of the Chairman, Hon. Danlami Abdullahi Saku.

“The shocking news of his passing in a motor accident along the Minna-Abuja road yesterday, 10th December 2024, is a great loss not only to his loved ones but to the entire state.

“Hon. Saku was a committed leader whose dedication and service to the development of Katcha Local Government will be remembered for years to come,” he said.