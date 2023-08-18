Niger IDPs resort to street begging

The Internally Displaced Persons from farming communities in Wushishi LGA of Niger State have reportedly resorted to street begging to get food to eat. The …

The Internally Displaced Persons from farming communities in Wushishi LGA of Niger State have reportedly resorted to street begging to get food to eat.

The Council Chairman, Mohammed Kpoti Yelwa made this known while distributing food items as emergency intervention to the IDPs who fled their homes, following last Friday’s invasion of some villages in the local government by bandits.

He lamented that unending attacks have subjected farmers who had food in abundance in their homes to the undignified condition of street begging for food.

Some of the IDPs, Umar Danladi Musa, Hajiya Habiba Mohammed Tashan-Jirgi, and Hamza Mai-Anguwan Kutunku, said during the three-day invasion of their homes, bandits carted away their foodstuffs and other valuables.

