Niger: Gunmen kill  21 civilians  in Western Niger, army reports

Armed assailants on motorcycles killed at least 21 civilians in western Niger, the country’s military confirmed. The attack occurred last Thursday near the town of Tera, located about 175 km (108 miles) west of the capital Niamey, close to the border with Burkina Faso.

It comes amid rising violence in the Sahel region, where military-led governments have ousted Western forces and sought support from Russia and other nations.

According to the military, the attackers targeted a public transport bus traveling between the towns of Bankilare and Tera in the Tillaberi region. The army condemned the attack as a “hateful and inhumane act” in a statement issued over the weekend.

The Tillaberi region has become a hotspot for escalating violence, marked by tit-for-tat attacks between local armed groups and the military.

On Friday, a military vehicle struck an improvised bomb in a reprisal attack, resulting in the death of one soldier.

The Sahel region, which includes Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso, has been at the epicenter of a violent insurgency that has killed thousands and displaced millions. All three countries are now under military rule after a series of coups starting in 2020.

The military governments have promised to restore security, but conditions have continued to deteriorate.

Niger was once a key partner for the U.S. in its fight against insurgents in the region. However, this year, the government of Niger ordered U.S. forces to withdraw, leaving Washington without a military presence in the Sahel.