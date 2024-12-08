Niger govt to flush out unqualified teachers

The Niger State Government has said that it is working to eject unqualified teachers from classrooms to allow effective teaching and learning.

The government also directed the retired teachers, who live in schools’ staff quarters, to vacate for new teachers.

The Commissioner for Basic Education, Dr Hadiza Asabe Mohammed, stated these at the Annual General Meeting of Bida Old Students Association (BOSA) held at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi International Conference Centre, Minna, the state capital.

SPONSOR AD

She said the state government was embarking on rigorous screening of teachers, saying that training and retraining would be organised for all the teachers but those who are not trainable would be shown the way out of the system to enable children have good education.

“The state would not allow anyone jump into teaching. Teachers must be thoroughly screened. Those that are not trainable would be kicked out of the system. The teachers recruited by the Parents Teachers Association would be retained after the screening. The National Career Path Policy will be brought back to allow teachers grow across levels in the teaching profession”, she said.

Earlier, the National President of Bida Old Students Association, Major General Andulmalik Halidu Giwa, said old boys had made individual and collective intervention in Government College, Bida but much still needed to be done to improve the infrastructural deficit in the college.

The Chairman, Organizing Committee, Alhaji Muhammadu Agwai, lamented over the deplorable state of the college and called for support from members to save the college from total collapse.

The meeting featured award presentation to outstanding old students, including the former military head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, former military Governor of Kano State, Colonel Sani Bello and 15 others.