Niger Gov Wins Senatorial Seat

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has won the senatorial seat of Niger North Senatorial District under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bello won with a difference of 12,044 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party who came second.

Announcing the results in Kontagora, the Returning Officer, Prof Kolo Zacchaeus, said Bello, won having scored the the highest votes of 100,197 to defeat the candidate of PDP, Shehu Muhammad Abdullahi who scored 88,153 and that of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Ibrahim Wali, who got 13,886 votes.