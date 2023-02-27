✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Politics

Niger Gov Wins Senatorial Seat

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has won the senatorial seat of Niger North Senatorial District under the platform of the All Progressives Congress…

Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello
Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State has won the senatorial seat of Niger North Senatorial District under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Bello won with a difference of 12,044 votes to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party who came second.

Collation of Kebbi central results stalled as returning officer disappears

Prospecting Nigeria’s development post-2023

Announcing the results in Kontagora, the Returning Officer, Prof Kolo Zacchaeus, said Bello, won having scored the the highest votes of 100,197 to defeat the candidate of PDP, Shehu Muhammad Abdullahi who scored 88,153 and that of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Ibrahim Wali, who got 13,886 votes.

