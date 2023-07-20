Niger Gov terminates appointment of revenue enforcers

Niger State Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago has directed the termination of appointments of all Consultants, Service Providers and Contractors in Internally Generated Revenue…

Niger State Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Umaru Bago has directed the termination of appointments of all Consultants, Service Providers and Contractors in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) enforcement and collection currently engaged by the Niger State Internal Revenue Service and Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) in the State.

A statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman disclosed that Governor Umar Bago ordered the termination of their engagements with immediate effect.

The SSG further explained that Government’s decision to terminate their services is aimed at enhancing the efficiency and transparency of revenue collection processes within the state.

Alhaji Usman stressed that the measure is part of the broader efforts by the present administration to ensure a more organized and accountable revenue generation system, adding that it would also foster sustainable economic growth in the State.

He requested those affected by the termination to return all Government properties including official vehicles and other relevant documents in their possession to the Permanent Secretary or the most senior Director in their respective organizations, without delay.

