Niger gov orders demolition of buildings housing illicit drugs

Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has directed that all buildings in the state capital housing illicit drugs be demolished.

He gave the directive after donating 20 operational vehicles to security operatives as part of efforts curb crime in Minna metropolis.

Governor Bago reiterated that the Niger State Government will not permit criminality in the state and would work hard to prevent criminals from inflicting pains on residents of Minna.

Out of the 20 operational vehicles, 12 were donated to the Nigeria Police Force, while State Security Service (SSS) and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) will receive 2 each.

Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Hunters Group, and Anti Drug Committee (ADC) all received 1 each.

Minna was in the news last week when robbers attacked an official of Minna Emirate and carted away millions.

Gunmen had traced the officials from a bank and robbed him in front of the palace of the Emir of Minna. Two palace guards were shot dead in the incident.

Bago had visited the monarch to commiserate with him. He had described the attack as an assault on the traditional institution, vowing that his administration would not tolerate that.

