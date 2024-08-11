Niger Gov blows hot as Hoodlums Burn down RCCG Zonal Headquarters

Hoodlums have burnt down the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Champion Zonal Headquarters along Federal College of Education Road in Kontagora, Niger State. Daily…

Hoodlums have burnt down the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Champion Zonal Headquarters along Federal College of Education Road in Kontagora, Niger State.

Daily Trust gathered that valuables were looted during the incident which happened this weekend.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Print Media, Aisha Wakaso, Governor Mohammed Bago condemned the act which he described as a direct affront to the peace and unity in the state

“We totally condemn this act and tell our Christian brothers and sisters, as well as other Niger State inhabitants, that the government prioritizes their safety, security, and freedom of religion. Our state utilizes its diversity and the peaceful coexistence of all religious and ethnic groups. We will not condone this stupid act of violence.”

“The Governor has requested that all relevant security agencies conduct an immediate and complete inquiry into this occurrence. We are convinced that the perpetrators of this horrible arson will be quickly discovered and prosecuted. The administration will see that those involved are punished to the fullest extent of the law.

“We urge the people of Kontagora and Niger State to be calm and refrain from revenge or violence. Let us continue to collaborate to preserve the peace and togetherness that define our magnificent nation. The government will continue to take all necessary precautions to protect all houses of worship and prevent such a regrettable occurrence from occurring again”, Bago said.

The governor called on citizens to be watchful and report any suspicious activity to authorities, saying, “Together, we can avoid further occurrences of such heinous atrocities and maintain the tranquility that we all seek. We support the members of the Redeemed Christian Church of God and the broader Christian community during this terrible time”.