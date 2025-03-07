Niger fixes Nov 1 for LG polls

The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission has scheduled November 1, 2025, for local government elections.
Commission Chairman, Engr. Mohammed Jibrin Iman, announced this while unveiling the election timetable in Minna. He said preparations had begun on March 6, with party primaries set between March 15 and 24. The collection and declaration of candidates’ particulars would follow from March 25 to April 2.
- Bill to strip INEC of power to register, regulate parties scales second reading
- The cost of hosting Nigeria’s data abroad
Iman stated that candidates’ credentials would be declared from April 3 to 10, while personal particulars would be published from April 11 to 18. Collection of nomination forms is scheduled for April 19 to 26, with submissions by political parties running from April 27 to May 3. Campaigns will begin on May 27 and end on October 31.
He assured political parties of a level playing field, pledging a free, fair, and credible election in accordance with electoral laws.
Discover the latest trends on Temu! Shop mobile phones, fashion, beauty, home essentials & more. Start exploring now!
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock AI's potential! Get top prompts for content, blogs, social media, research, draft proposals and more. Boost creativity start using AI tools today!
Click here to learn how it works.
Start Affiliate Marketing Today! Learn step-by-step how to set up a blog, find programs, create links, and earn money—beginner-friendly guide inside!
Click here to learn how it works.
Join our FREE WEBINAR! Discover the 3-step formula to turn WhatsApp into a cash-generating machine. Sign up now and start earning!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Master Facebook Ads! Learn to set up Business Manager, run campaigns, optimize budgets, and drive sales. Start your journey to ad success today!"
Click here to learn how it works.
Unlock your confidence and attract the love you deserve! Learn how to become irresistible to women—start your transformation today!"
Click here to learn how it works.