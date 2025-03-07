✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Niger fixes Nov 1 for LG polls

    By Abubakar Akote, Minna

The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission has scheduled November 1, 2025, for local government elections.

Commission Chairman, Engr. Mohammed Jibrin Iman, announced this while unveiling the election timetable in Minna. He said preparations had begun on March 6, with party primaries set between March 15 and 24. The collection and declaration of candidates’ particulars would follow from March 25 to April 2.

Iman stated that candidates’ credentials would be declared from April 3 to 10, while personal particulars would be published from April 11 to 18. Collection of nomination forms is scheduled for April 19 to 26, with submissions by political parties running from April 27 to May 3. Campaigns will begin on May 27 and end on October 31.

He assured political parties of a level playing field, pledging a free, fair, and credible election in accordance with electoral laws.

 

