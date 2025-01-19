Niger Explosion: Tinubu directs NOA to Kickstart campaign against fuel scooping 

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed concern over the fuel tanker explosion in Niger state, directing the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to immediately Kickstart a campaign against the dangers of scooping fuel from a falling tanker.

Over 80 people lost their lives, while so many sustained injuries after a tanker laden with fuel fell at Dikko Junction, Gurara Local Government Area of Niger State.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy in a statement on Sunday, said the president “strongly advises all citizens to exercise caution and avoid approaching accident sites, especially those involving fuel-laden vehicles, due to their highly explosive nature.”

President Tinubu who mourned the victims, expressed his condolences to the families affected, as well as to the government and people of Niger State.

President Tinubu underscored the tragic and preventable nature of the incident, as many victims were those scooping Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from the overturned tanker.

Onanuga said, “The President has directed the provision of comprehensive medical care to the injured and instructed security and road safety authorities to implement measures to avert similar incidents.

“The President has mandated the National Orientation Agency to initiate a nationwide educational campaign. This campaign will raise public awareness about the severe risks and environmental dangers of scooping fuel from fallen tankers.”