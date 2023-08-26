Niger expels Nigerian ambassador despite peace talk

Niger’s military leadership, which seized power in a coup on July 26, has expelled the Nigerian ambassador, Mohamed Usman, from the country. It also ordered…

Niger’s military leadership, which seized power in a coup on July 26, has expelled the Nigerian ambassador, Mohamed Usman, from the country.

It also ordered the German Ambassador, Olivier Schnakenberg, to leave.

They were told to leave the country within 48 hours.

In a statement on Friday, Niger’s foreign ministry said: “In reaction to Nigerian Ambassador Mohamed Usman’s refusal to reply to an invitation by the ministry for a discussion on Friday August 25 at 11.30 a.m., and due to other actions of the Nigerian government contrary to Niger’s interests, the ministry is giving 48 hours to Mr. Mohamed Usman’s to leave the Nigerien territory.”

Same reason was also given for the expulsion of German Ambassador to Niger.

“In reaction to German Ambassador Olivier Schnakenberg’s refusal to reply to an invitation by the ministry for a discussion on Friday August 25 at 11.00 a.m., and due to other actions of the German government contrary to Niger’s interests, the ministry is giving 48 hours to Mr. Olivier Schnakenberg’s to leave the Nigerien territory,” it said in a separate statement.

On Thursday, President Bola Tinubu, who is also the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), met with some Islamic clerics (Ulama) to be dispatched to Niger for continuing negotiations with the coup leaders as the standoff continues heightening a possible military intervention to restore constitutional order in Niger.

Niger’s military administration also gave the French ambassador, Sylvain Itte, 48 hours to leave the country.

Niger was plunged into turmoil July 26 when Gen. Abdourahamane Tchiani, a former commander of the presidential guard, led a military intervention that ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

Like recent coups in neighbouring Burkina Faso and Mali, the military takeover in Niger came amid a growing wave of anti-French sentiment, with some locals accusing the European country of interfering in their affairs.

