Niger Deltans now feeling Impact of NDDC – Ex-lawmaker

Former member of the House of Representatives for Brass/Nembe Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State, Israel Sunny-Goli, has said with the introduction of Youth Internship Scheme and other initiatives by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the people of the region are now feeling the impact of the interventionist agency.

Sunny-Goli was reacting to the call by Chief Michael Johnny on President Bola Tinubu not to renew the tenure of the Managing Director of NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku.

Johnny, the Agadiwei of Gbaramatu Kingdom in Delta state, had cited malfeasance, maladministration, and politicization of the commission under the current leadership of the interventionist agency as reasons for his call.

Weighing in on the development, the former Member in the 9th National Assembly, in a statement, said there was a consensus opinion in the region that Ogbuku is the best thing to happen to the NDDC since its inception.

“For the first time, the people of the Niger Delta region are feeling the impact of the agency through its people-centred initiatives, programmes, and policies.

“The NDDC under Ogbuku is intentional in facilitating the rapid and sustainable development of the Niger Delta region and has shown unwavering commitment in this regard. As we can all attest to, the commission under Ogbuku is creating economic prosperity, social stability, ecological regeneration, and political peace in the region, which are the core mandate of the commission,” the statement read in part.