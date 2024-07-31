Niger Deltans have no cause to protest against Tinubu – Minister

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Engineer Abubakar Momoh, has said the people of the South-South region have no cause to protest against the administration of…

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Engineer Abubakar Momoh, has said the people of the South-South region have no cause to protest against the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Addressing State House Reporters on Wednesday, the Minister said this is because the President has undertaken series of projects aimed at not only developing the area, but empowering the youths.

The minister said the problem with some of those angling for protest is that they are not aware of the litany of projects dotting the landscape of the Niger Delta, adding that “what we have observe is that majority of Nigerians and particular the youths are not very much conversant with a number of programs put in place to alleviate the suffering of the youths in this country.

“In the Niger Delta region, the President has done a lot and I don’t think any person who is from the Niger Delta area will deem it necessary to come out and say he’s protesting against bad governance.

“The number of projects that have been executed in the south south region and particularly the Niger Delta region within this one year cannot be compared with what has happened previously in the last four years. For instance recently, you watched us on the screen commissioning projects in the Niger Delta area.

“The Okitipupa electricity project that was commissioned recently is a project that has been there for a very long time and for 15 years about seven local governments were never connected to the National grid and this administration came and with the intervention of Mr President giving necessary directives that all such abandoned project should be completed.

“He instructed the Managing Director of NDDC to effect the completion of those projects that is why you see that today those local government areas are now connected and in Ogbia/Nembe road that has seven bridges and 25 culverts in the heart of Niger Delta region where you have flood was recently commissioned.

Speaking specifically onthe protest he sa d, “I don’t think there is anybody including the President of this country who would think protesting is a sin, but what we are saying is that in the name of protest do not come and cause mayhem or destroy the properties of innocent citizens. Do not come and cause mayhem because the freedom you have to protest has a limit you do not have freedom to protest and cause destruction.

“So, the youths the country is your own, the future is your own if you destroy what you will live upon in the future then it becomes a serious problems. I appeal to the youths to take advantage of the numerous youth programs that have been Initiated by this government.”