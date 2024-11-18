Niger Delta Youths Slam Obasanjo Over Call for INEC Chairman’s Removal

The Niger Delta Youth Congress (NDYC) has condemned former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s call for the removal of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

In a statement signed by Comrade Israel Uwejeyan, National Coordinator of NDYC, the group described Obasanjo’s action as “baseless hypocrisy cloaked as patriotism.”

“As the architect of ‘do-or-die’ politics, Obasanjo oversaw and masterminded some of the most egregious electoral malpractices in Nigeria’s history,” the statement read.

SPONSOR AD

The group highlighted Obasanjo’s infamous declaration that even Jesus Christ couldn’t conduct a free and fair election in Nigeria, demonstrating his cynical view of democracy.

Uwejeyan also said his administration was intolerant of dissent and had disregard for justice and accountability.

NDYC further accused Obasanjo of attempting to subvert the Constitution through a third-term agenda, an allegation Obasanjo has consistently denied.

“His tenure as president was labeled a case study in authoritarianism, where the rule of law was routinely undermined.”

The statement concluded by calling on Nigerians to see through Obasanjo’s “antics” and focus on building institutions that work for all.

“The challenges we face today require collective solutions, not the divisive rhetoric of a man whose own legacy is riddled with contradictions and failures,” he said.