niger delta polo festival gallops off in port harcourt

The 2025 edition of the Niger Delta International Polo Tournament galloped off with fanfare yesterday at the foremost GRA Polo Ground in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

With over 20 teams jostling for honours, the prestigious polo tournament is billed to climax on Saturday, January 11.

Reputed for its exciting tradition and high octane polo action, the week-long tourney is featuring the best of Nigerian players and their foreign counterparts from Europe, Argentina, and South Africa.

SPONSOR AD

President of the Port Harcourt Polo Club, Prince Henry Agbodjan, said the tournament with the theme ‘Unity in Motion,’ has surpassed expectations in providing a lively and enjoyable experience for polo enthusiasts nationwide.

He expressed appreciation to the Rivers State Government and the tournament’s sponsors both corporate and individuals for their partnerships and support, noting that the event which has over the decades serves as a major tourism attraction to Port Harcourt, is a commercial boost for the Rivers State economy.

Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the tournament and Vice President Port Harcourt Polo Club, Dolapo Attoni said that this year’s tournament has surpassed previous editions, in excitement, competition and pomp with teams from Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Jos, Yola, Minna, Katsina and a handful of Port Harcourt based teams vying for major prizes.

He listed the major prizes to include TY Danjuma Cup, Alfred Diette Spiff Cup, TJT Princewill Cup, and Governor’s Cup and the highly revered OB Lulu Briggs Cup, among other individual awards to deserving winners.

Port Harcourt Polo Captain, Dr. Ikeena Nebolisa expressed confidence that the eight participating teams from Port Harcourt will make the state and the Niger Delta region proud.