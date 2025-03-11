Niger Delta leaders ask Tinubu to intervene in Rivers Crisis

Representatives and leaders of the Niger Delta under the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) have asked President Bola Tinubu to intervene in the political crisis rocking Rivers State.

The leaders who were at the Presidential Villa on Tuesday told the president that the crisis has the capacity to affect the whole of the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole.

Obong Victor Attah, former governor of Akwa Ibom State, and co-chair of the PANDEF Board of Trustees, who called for further intervention in the Rivers, said the crisis deserves more attention because it threatens national stability.

SPONSOR AD

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu, while addressing the political leaders, emphasised the critical need for adherence to the rule of law in Rivers to ensure lasting peace and prosperity.

Tinubu reiterated that respect for the judiciary is crucial in upholding democracy and fostering harmony.

He said, “Yes, Niger Delta is the goose that lays the golden egg. We must care for the goose; otherwise, we lose the golden egg. I got your signal and your concern, particularly on Rivers State. I have been on the issue for quite some time. I foresaw the crisis festering for too long before I intervened.

“We reached an agreement, written agreement, and both parties signed.”

The President said stakeholders must make sacrifices for the state to move forward by recognising the Constitution.

“This is a nation governed by the rule of law. I should not be here as President without a rule of law. I have total confidence in our judiciary. We have expectations. Human beings can make errors. But once the court has spoken, that is it.

“Please go back home and help implement the court rulings within the shortest possible time. I am putting the ball in your court. Help! Privately and openly intervene and counsel the governor. Pursue the path of peace and stability,” he added.

“Go back home and take charge of peace. If you need me, let me know. I have given the situation enough time and enough consideration. We cannot fall back, and we will not. The people of Rivers State will not suffer because of democracy. We worked together on it. They will not suffer. They must be protected,” President Tinubu said.

The President who commended the leadership of the Niger Delta, said “I have seen what you have tolerated in the region. Community development is very close to my heart. The leader of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, is doing a great job and should be encouraged to do more.

“He is your son. We are all proud of him. Yes, there are lots of misadventurers around Nigeria on democracy. We will continue to work on preserving the integrity and character of our legislators.”

The President noted that the ongoing coastal road project will create new economic benefits for the Niger Delta and the country.

“We are already working with international companies to build ports in the Niger Delta States,” he stated.

On his part, King Alfred Papapreye Diete-Spiff, Amanyanabo of Twon-Brass Kingdom and Co-Chairman of the PANDEF Board of Trustees, thanked the President for his commitment to South-South well-being and appointments given to Niger Delta indigenes.

“Your government has taken the bull by the horns, and we are sure you will succeed. We are here to give you our assurance and support. I can say now that God bless Nigeria and your government,” he said.

Speaking earlier, Obong Victor Attah, said the political crises in Rivers State threaten national stability and deserve more attention.

“Instability there has far-reaching consequences on the peace and stability of the nation,” he added.

He praised the President’s reforms, including power devolution and regional development recognition, and urged focus on infrastructure, seaports, environmental sustainability, and fiscal federalism in the South-South.

The PANDEF delegation included former governors, legislators, ministers, traditional leaders, religious figures, and youth and women groups.