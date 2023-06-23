Niger Delta ex-militants’ leader to back Ribadu end oil theft

Former militant leader and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebikabowei Victor-Ben popularly known as Boyloaf, has promised to support Mallam Nuhu Ribadu…

Former militant leader and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ebikabowei Victor-Ben popularly known as Boyloaf, has promised to support Mallam Nuhu Ribadu as the National Security Adviser (NSA) to end oil theft in the Niger Delta region.

He said Ribadu’s appointment will help the federal government in addressing the security challenges in Nigeria.

The ex-militants’ leader, who commended President Bola Tinubu over the appointment of Ribadu, said the new NSA will help revamp the security architecture of the nation.

Victor-Ben, who was the Secretary of the Special Duties Committee, South-South for the Tinubu – Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, described Tinubu as a visionary leader for choosing Ribadu as NSA, having witnessed his capacity during his days as the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

