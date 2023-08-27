Niger crisis: Tijjaniyya urges ECOWAS to opt for diplomatic solution

An Islamic group, the International Organization of Tijaniyyah Brotherhood, has called on ECOWAS to opt for a diplomatic solution to resolving the leadership crisis in…

An Islamic group, the International Organization of Tijaniyyah Brotherhood, has called on ECOWAS to opt for a diplomatic solution to resolving the leadership crisis in Niger Republic.

The advice is contained in an open letter to President Bola Tunibu of Nigeria, who is also the Chairman of the regional body, ECOWAS.

The letter signed by the Chairman of the Brotherhood, Prof. Abdullahi El-Okene, and Secretary, Prof. Mustafa Gwadabe, was issued on Sunday in Abuja.

“The crisis should be handled with caution and maturity, so as not to inflict more hardship and economic dislocation on the people of Niger and those in Nigeria around the border with Niger.

“Already, people are living in hard times and require sympathy rather than dragging them into a war,” it said.

According to the Brotherhood, although the military intervention in Niger politics is not a welcome development, the use of military force to restore the ousted government will only lead to more chaos.

“Indeed the economic sanctions which were imposed under the directive of ECOWAS will inflict more suffering on the ordinary people of Niger.

“These sufferings have a direct impact on the inhabitants of the border towns in Nigeria,” the Tijjaniyya said.

The organisation posited that instead of enhancing democracy, military intervention in the crisis would further undermine the future of democracy in the sub-region.

The Muslim group, however, said it was categorically against any military intervention in Niger Republic.

It enjoined Nigerians to continue praying for peace and stability in Nigeria, Niger Republic and the sub-region.(NAN)

