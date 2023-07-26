Niger crisis: ECOWAS sends President of Benin on intervention mission

Reports filtered out of Niamey, the Nigerien capital, Wednesday morning that the nation’s President, Mohamed Bazoum, had been seized.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has made its first intervention in the current situation in the Republic of Niger by sending the President of Benin, Patrice Talon, to the country.

Reports filtered out of Niamey, the Nigerien capital, Wednesday morning that the nation’s President, Mohamed Bazoum, had been seized by his Presidential Guards and the Presidential Palace cordoned off with military vehicles.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the Authority of the ECOWAS Heads of State and Government, had earlier in the day condemned the development.

He also warned that the regional body, as well as the global community, would not condone disruption of constitutional order within the subregion.

However, in reaction to the Niger situation, President Tinubu met with his Beninese counterpart, Talon, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Wednesday, with a decision that the Benin President immediately proceeded to Niger on an intervention mission.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting with Talon, President Tinubu said the meeting had to do with the political unrest in Niger, adding that the Benin President was heading to the troubled nation already.

The ECOWAS chairman said the meeting was on the situation in Niger, adding “of our neighbour and the military misbehaviour in that particular country and that is what he (Talon) is here for”.

Asked if the subregional commission would launch immediate action on the development, Tinubu said: “He (Talon) is going there now, he’s on his way to the Niger Republic”.

Also speaking in French to journalists, the President of the Benin Republic said he came for the meeting to discuss with President Tinubu the development in their mutual neighbour’s territory so that the situation is rapidly dealt with.

According to him, steps would be taken swiftly, starting immediately, to restore constitutional order in Niger.

“I am here with President Tinubu because of the situation for the ECOWAS and President Tinubu, who is President of Nigeria, Niger’s neighbour, with President of Benin, equally Niger’s neighbour, so we take things seriously and act rapidly.

“I believe all the means will be employed, as needed, for constitutional order to be re-established in Niger, but the goal is for there to be peace and unity.

“So, as the President has already said, the mediation actions will be reinforced even starting this evening, so that the situation is regulated peacefully.

“Even when what is not acceptable is being done, it is necessary for us to correct that by peaceful means. It’s our first option. And we assure you that it will be successful,” Talon said.

