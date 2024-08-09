Niger communities warned of impending flooding

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has alerted communities along the Rivers Niger and Kaduna in Niger State to brace themselves for potential flooding in…

The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has alerted communities along the Rivers Niger and Kaduna in Niger State to brace themselves for potential flooding in the coming weeks.

Engr. John Gbadegesin, Deputy Director of Engineering Hydrology at NIHSA, stated this during the Annual Stakeholders Flood Sensitization and Awareness event organized by the North-South Power Company Limited at the Shiroro Hydroelectric Power Station in Minna, Niger State.

“According to our forecast, communities along the banks of the Niger and Kaduna rivers in Niger State are likely to experience flooding this year.

“While we cannot yet determine the exact magnitude, we will continue to update the communities as the situation develops. We aim to provide warnings whenever flooding is imminent,” Gbadegesin said.

A local farmer from Kuchi in Munya LGA, Alhaji Shehu Abdullahi, shared his concerns, noting that his community had already suffered several floods this year, resulting in the loss of many hectares of maize, groundnut, rice, and yam farms worth millions of naira.

He said although government agencies have assessed the damages, they have yet to receive any relief support.

Farmers from Shiroro LGA also expressed their frustrations, describing their year-round battle with flood disasters, which have worsened since the construction of the Zungeru Hydroelectric Power Dam.

They called on the federal government to assist in mitigating the impact on their communities.

Engr. Olubunmi Peters, the Executive Vice-chairman and CEO of North South Power Company Limited, represented by Hassan Abdullahi, a consultant on Corporate Social Responsibility, advised farmers to adopt flood-resistant seed varieties to mitigate losses.