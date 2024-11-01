Niger Assembly to military: Stop living in denial, bandits holding 20 captives on your training ground

No fewer than 20 passengers in 5 vehicles have been reportedly kidnapped on Mariga-Kontagora road in Niger State.

The Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, who also represents Mariga Constituency, Barrister Abdulmalik Sarkin-Daji made this known in an interview with journalists.

He said the incident happened on Thursday when bandits blocked Mariga-Kontagora road between Baban-Lamba and Beri.

The Speaker was reacting to the military refutal that bandits were not on its training ground in Kontagora LGA of the state which also extends to Mariga LGA.

Sarkin-Daji said families of the victims previously kidnapped had taken ransom to bandits several times in the forest which was part of the military ground.

He said the victims, who were released after the ransom payments also told their families that they were kept in a forest not far from the Kontagora Army Barracks.

The Speaker said the passengers that were kidnapped on Thursday on Mariga-Kontagora road were also moved to the same forest, calling on the military to get the right information and flush out the bandits from the forest.

“As members representing our people, we get feedback from our constituents of their plights. So, before we present anything on the floor of the House, we have done our investigation very well.

“It is not as if we are underrating the military capacity to fight bandits and terrorists but it is not right to just dismiss the complaints of our people. We want the federal government and concerned authorities to know their plights.

“The communities said the military training ground had become a safe haven for bandits who always come out of that forest to attack them, kidnap people and take them to the same Forest. Even the kidnapped victims that were released after the payment of ransom said they were taken to the same bush and they could sight the Kontagora Army Barrack from where they were kept by the bandits.

“What we expect from the military was to seek more information about what victims have told us and flush the bandits out. But you cannot just come out to refute what a member of House of Assembly had said.

“Let me tell you, as military refuted what one of our members said Wednesday, on Thursday, October 31, bandits blocked the road between Baban-Lamba and Beri and kidnapped all Passengers in 5 vehicles. More than 20 passengers were kidnapped and taken to the same forest. From Kontagora to Beri is a vast land belonging to Army Barracks Kontagora.

“So, refuting the complaint of people is not right. The military should do the needful and flush out these criminals. The military is made to protect the people. So, we will continue to speak out to let the federal government and all stakeholders know the plight of our people,” the Speaker said.